Guwahati: Four Thefts in One Night Leave Chandmari Residents Stunned

Guwahati’s Chandmari witnessed a series of thefts in a single night (Monday), with four incidents reported from locations barely 20 to 30 metres apart.

Advertisment

The first two cases were reported from separate educational institutions, where a total of 11 ceiling fans were stolen. Sources said staff members discovered the theft today morning, finding classrooms without fans and locks broken.

A nearby grocery shop was also hit the same night. The thieves emptied the shop’s entire stock of cold drinks, leaving shelves bare. Just a few metres away, a small betel-and-tobacco shop was broken into. The culprits took both cash from the counter and various goods from the shelves.

Residents point out that all four thefts took place within a range of only 20 to 30 metres, yet no suspects were caught. Many are questioning the effectiveness of police patrols in the area, especially since the location lies directly under a busy Chandmari flyover.

People living nearby suspect that the culprits may be from a group residing in makeshift huts along the nearby railway tracks. According to locals, there have been similar incidents in the past and have urged the police increase vigilance.

Also Read: Theft at Guwahati’s Landmark Hotel Amid Fire Safety Seal: AC Pipe, TV, & Liquor Bottles Stolen