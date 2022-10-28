Joint Secretary to Assam Govt Arrested for Accepting Bribe

A team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption Cell of Assam arrested a Joint Secretary to the state government while accepting bribe.

The arrested official has been identified as KK Sharma.

He was caught red-handed while accepting an amount of Rs 90,000 from a complainant for the renewal of security firm license.

Meanwhile, ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh tweeted, “In a late evening Ops, @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sri KK Sharma ACS Joint Secretary to Govt of Assam after accepting INR 90k from complainant for renewal of security firm license.”