Nagaland: Cash Incentives Announced for Medal Winners in ‘Northeast Olympics’

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio announced cash incentives for athletes who would secure medals for the state in the upcoming second ‘Northeast Olympics’.

Nagaland is sending the largest contingent of 305 members in the games that will take place in Shillong from November 10 to 16.

Addressing the sportspersons at the send-off ceremony on Thursday, Neiphiu Rio, who is also the president of the Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA), announced Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000 rewards for gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.

Rio said, "Over 300 sportspersons will be competing in 17 disciplines. Cash awards will be given to all medal winners. The government is committed to our sportspersons. Best wishes and hope they bring laurels to the state."

“The Northeast Olympics will be a launching pad for each of you and will provide you with opportunities to grow. We believe in you all and want you to do well," he further said.

Rio also said the state government is making efforts to boost sports infrastructure in the state.