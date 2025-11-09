Jonai Erupts in Political Violence, Opposition Leaders Targeted

As Assam gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections, political tensions in Jonai have reached alarming levels. Opposition leaders and workers have reportedly come under violent attacks, with allegations of property destruction and attempts on their lives, creating a tense environment in the town.

On Saturday night, a group of nearly 40 assailants allegedly attacked the residence of Geetanjali Bori, Chairperson of the Women’s Wing of the recently formed political outfit, Janajagaran Assam, located in Laxmi Nepali Basti. The attackers reportedly vandalised household items, destroyed a four-wheeler and a scooter, and attempted to kill Bori.

Adding to the outrage, Lenin Doley, President of Janajagaran Assam’s central committee, alleged that the same group later attacked his vehicle while he was returning from visiting the victim’s home, putting his life at risk.

According to the victims, the attack involved a combination of hooligans loyal to Jonai MLA Bhubon Pegu, along with student leaders from a faction of TMPK in Jonai. Geetanjali Bori further revealed that similar attacks on her home had occurred twice before. Despite reporting these incidents to local police, the victims claim that Jonai authorities failed to take any preventive or corrective measures.