Jonai’s Green Wave: Revolutionizing Sustainable Farming On Bank Of Siang

On fertile lands of Jampani, situated on the banks of the mighty Siang, farmers have built up a green revolution in hundreds of hectares of land.
As Jampani is situated on the very border between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the locals don’t receive any aide from either Assam or Arunachal government. The farmers local to Jampani spend their savings to bring potato seeds from Punjab to plant them, making the whole process a very laborious and costly affair.
Financing their own efforts, over 50 farmers from Jampani have established sustainable livelihoods by cultivating and trading their own crops including potatoes, mustard, corn, sesame seeds, cabbage, and eggplants.
Jampani potatoes are typically exported to Assam's Dibrugarh, Tinisukia, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, and Silapathar, as well as Arunachal's Pasighat, Tezu, Itanagar, Along, and Basar.
Despite all that, the story is not all sunshine and rainbows. Sometimes farmers spend lakhs in production of their crops and still face monetary loss due to unfair pricing.
Regardless, the residents of Jampani have set up a lovely precedent by taking full control of their own livelihoods, hopefully inspiring other farmers as well.