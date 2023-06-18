Jonali Nath Murder Case: Assam Police Conducts Search Ops in Goalpara

On Saturday, Ajibur Rahman was apprehended from Matia in Goalpara based on confessions made by the prime accused of the murder case, Hasnur Islam.

The BJP leader was murdered by the duo in a pre-planned conspiracy hatched by them, sources further informed.

Hasnur, who owns a cloth shop in Goalpara, was arrested earlier this week from Matia Bazar. Following his arrest, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police addressed a press conference where he revealed that Hasnur and the now-deceased BJP leader Jonali Nath were in an illicit relationship for the past two years.