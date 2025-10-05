Jorabat Under Water Again After Heavy Downpour, Commuters Affected

Following heavy downpours on Sunday, a section of the National Highway 27 at Jorabat was submerged due to artificial flooding.

As per reports, the water levels under the flyover rose from three to four feet following the rainfall. The flooding has affected the vehicular movement from Guwahati towards Upper Assam, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Following the incident, authorities have arranged for vehicles to use the flyover to maintain smooth traffic movement while the road remains submerged. However, the situation is remains challenging as the flooding has led to heavy traffic congestion over the flyover. Several vehicles also have been trapped and are facing technical glitches due to waterlogging.

If the rainfall continues, water levels on the highway could rise further, potentially worsening travel conditions.

