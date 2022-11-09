Jorhat-Majuli Bridge: Nitin Gadkari Orders Construction Firm to Stop Work

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday ordered the company, who was assigned to construct the Jorhat-Majuli Bridge over the mighty Brahmaputra River, to stop the construction work.

Gadkari is on a visit to Assam and other Northeastern States to review the projects being implemented under his ministry.

According to sources, he ordered it because he was against the construction company UP State Bridge Corporation Ltd. because earlier he held the company accountable as their work in Uttar Pradesh was not satisfactory.

He directed the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to assign small construction companies in the state for construction of the bridge.

Nitin Gadkari arrived in Assam on Wednesday and CM Sarma welcomed him with Assamese gamusa.