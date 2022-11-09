Meta Fires Over 11,000 Employees In Biggest Layoff In Its History

Meta Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that the company will fire over 11,000 employees in the first major round of layoffs in the history of the social media giant. The reductions equal to 13 per cent of the total workforce of Meta, according to a statement on Wednesday.

In addition, the company will also be extending its suspension on hiring through the first quarter. In the statement sent to Meta employees and posted on the company’s website, Zuckerberg wrote, “I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here. I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry to those impacted.”

Meta further said that its recruiting team will be affected disproportionately as reductions take place across the company and its business teams will be restructured “more substantially”. The company will also consider other cost cutting measures in the coming months and review its spending on infrastructure and real estate, added the statement.