Jorhat: Night Curfew Imposed Along Assam-Nagaland Border

An order issued by the District Magistrate stated that the night curfew along the inter-state border will be in force from 8 PM to 5 AM
Pratidin Bureau

The Jorhat District Magistrate has imposed night curfew within the five km belt on the Assam side of the Assam-Nagaland border in the district under Section 144 of the CrPC.

An order issued by the District Magistrate stated that the night curfew along the inter-state border will be in force from 8 PM to 5 AM thereby prohibiting movement of all kinds of vehicles/ persons etc. during the said period.

The order mentioned that the measure had been taken in view of information received by the District Magistrate from Intelligence branch and district police that some extremist organisations are trying to sneak into the state from the Nagaland border to create trouble in the Jorhat district.

The order stated that according to a source report it had been learnt that recently ULFA (I) enrolled new volunteers in their group and they may use the Assam-Nagaland border areas for transit and other purposes.


