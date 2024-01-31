Jorhat Police Apprehends Man for Attacking Cops, Snatching Cash

The Jorhat Police on Wednesday apprehended one person on charges of allegedly launching an attack on cops, reports said.
According to a complaint lodged by a police officer named Pradip Gandhiya of the Pulibor Police Station, at around 11:30 am on January 24, he and his colleague Md Rahmat Ali were going to deliver LPG cylinder to Borhuj Gaon on a vehicle bearing registration number AS 03BC 2831.
Further, the complaint stated that a person named Parashuram Das, hailing from Jorhat stopped them and forcefully snatched Rs 18,000 from their possession.
Accordingly a case was registered vide Pulibor PS case no 16/2024 U/S 341/386 IPC.
Reportedly, at around 2 pm on Wednesday, specific inputs were received about the presence of the accused person at Borhuj Gaon of Jorhat. Accordingly, a trap was laid by two police teams, one in civil dress led by SI (P) Sonaram Gogoi and other in uniform led by SI Krishna Kanta Gohain.
Upon seeing the police, the accused Parashuram Das escaped to the house of a person Akanti Das. While the police team tried to apprehend the accused person, he attacked the team with a sharp weapon as a result of which LNK Tridip Das of 11 APBn sustained injuries, sources said.
In a bid to stop the accused from further attacking, one round was blank fired by Sonaram Gogoi.
The accused was then appreheded by the police team. Reportedly, two NBWA PRC 210/2023 U/S 341/392 IPC and PRC 695/2023 U/S 284/341/323/427/497/332/120B/147/148 IPC are also pending against him.