Jorhat Police Reaches Gauripur, Issues Notice to 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Organizer

The Jorhat Police reached Gauripur in Assam’s Dhubri district early on Thursday and issued a notice to the chief organiser of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' KB Byju, reports said.
This comes days after a lawsuit was filed against KB Byju and others for violating government instructions about the route and causing a chaotic situation in the said district. KB Byju was in charge of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jorhat and is a retired official of the Special Protection Group (SPG).
According to reports, the Yatra was allotted a specific route. But, after reaching to PWD point in Jorhat town, due to the instigation of KB Byju and others, the crowd took a U-turn and moved on to Garali, violating the permitted route.
Reportedly, some people fell due to the sudden rush of people and a stampede-like situation was created. The FIR stated that the Yatra failed to adhere to the district administration's regulations and infringed upon road safety standards, reports added.
They also allegedly assaulted police personnel on duty and damaged barricades. Several individuals, including ladies, were injured as a result of the chaos that broke out during the Yatra.
Today marks the last day of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's Assam leg which started on January 18, 2024.
On Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that an FIR has been officially registered against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with party General Secretary KC Venugopal, National Students' Union of India All India Congress Committee Incharge Kanhaiya Kumar, and several others. The decision to file the FIR comes in the wake of a statement made by the Assam Chief Minister earlier, indicating that the state police would initiate a criminal case against Rahul Gandhi and subsequently arrest him post the Lok Sabha election. The backdrop to this action lies in a clash between Congress workers and the police in the Khanapara area.