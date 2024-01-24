Can't Imagine INDIA Without Mamata: Jairam Ramesh Counters Bombshell

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee dropped a bombshell whe she said that there was no discussions on the matter with the Congress and her proposals were repeatedly rejected. She said, "I had no discussions with the Congress. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I gave them (Congress) many proposals... but they rejected them. I am not concerned about what will be done in the (rest of the) country... but we are a secular party and, in Bengal, we alone will defeat BJP."