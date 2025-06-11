Jorhat to Get Direct Flights to Delhi From Sept 2025, Says Gaurav Gogoi

Member of Parliament and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi announced that direct flights between Jorhat and Delhi will commence from September 16, 2025. The long-awaited development is expected to significantly ease travel for residents of Jorhat and surrounding areas, addressing a persistent regional demand.

Taking to his social media handle, MP Gogoi shared the update, stating that IndiGo Airlines has finalised plans to operate flights on the Delhi–Jorhat route starting next year. While earlier announcements in 2024 did not materialise into concrete progress, Gogoi expressed satisfaction that the airline is now ready to roll out services.

According to the schedule, flights will operate four days a week—Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The flight from Delhi to Jorhat will depart at 9:40 AM and arrive at 12:20 PM, while the return flight from Jorhat will leave at 1:00 PM and reach Delhi by 3:45 PM.

Even after @IndiGo6E posted an advertisement about Jorhat last year, there were no direct flights between Delhi and Jorhat.



Now I am told that @IndiGo6E plans to fly l*DEL JRH DEL* from 16th Sep 2025 4 times/week (Mon, Tue, Thurs & Sat).



*DEL JRH ( 09:40-12:20 )*



*JRH… https://t.co/Q0MPcxvSUU — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) June 11, 2025

MP Gogoi also extended heartfelt gratitude to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, acknowledging his patient consideration of the demand and continued support. “I thank the Honourable Minister for his responsiveness. I’ve had multiple opportunities to discuss this matter with him, and I truly appreciate his commitment,” Gogoi wrote.

He further noted that this development marks a significant milestone in improving regional air connectivity and expressed hope that the new service would offer greater convenience to the people of Upper Assam.

Gogoi also reiterated his commitment to pushing for enhanced flight connectivity from other locations such as Silchar and Dibrugarh, reflecting ongoing efforts to strengthen the air network across Assam.