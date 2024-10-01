Assam: 15 Injured in Jorhat Bus Accident; Passengers Claim Driver Was Drunk

Sources informed that the bus bearing registration number 'AS-01HC-9603' was returning from an ‘Aatmanirbhar Assam’ event in Guwahati when it crashed into a parked truck on the side of the road at Mudoijan Tiniali area.

Among the injured, a passenger named Deepak Kurmi and the handyman of the bus sustained serious injuries. The remaining injured individuals, including children, experienced various degrees of injuries ranging from minor to moderate.