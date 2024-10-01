Assam: 15 Injured in Jorhat Bus Accident; Passengers Claim Driver Was Drunk

At least 15 people including a child were injured after a bus collided with a stationary truck at Teok within Assam’s Jorhat district on Monday night.
Sources informed that the bus bearing registration number 'AS-01HC-9603' was returning from an ‘Aatmanirbhar Assam’ event in Guwahati when it crashed into a parked truck on the side of the road at Mudoijan Tiniali area.
Among the injured, a passenger named Deepak Kurmi and the handyman of the bus sustained serious injuries. The remaining injured individuals, including children, experienced various degrees of injuries ranging from minor to moderate.
Meanwhile, the passengers have alleged that the driver of the bus was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. He allegedly fled the scene following the crash.
Local police arrived soon after and transported the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.