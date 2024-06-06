Assam: 13 Injured In Digarkhal Bus-Truck Accident

As many as 13 people including passengers and the drivers of a night bus and a truck sustained injuries in a head-on collision between the two vehicles in Assam's Digarkhal on Thursday morning.
The incident occurred as the night service bus with passengers onboard and traveling from Guwahati to Silchar collided with an oncoming freight truck. The collision took place near Digarkhal on National Highway 6 in the Cachar district of Assam.
A passenger on the bus who was traveling on the bus to Lakhipur near Silchar and fortunately escaped unhurt said that the injuries were not very severe.
"The bus was coming from Guwahati and headed to Silchar. The police is yet to reach the scene of the accident. The injuries are not very severe and the injured people were rushed to a nearby medical facility," he said.
According to witnesses, the truck was overspeeding which led to the accident. The locals helped in rescuing the injured and shifting them to a hospital where they are receiving treatment.