Abandoned New Born Baby Rescued in Jorhat

An abandoned new born baby was rescued early morning today in Assam’s Jorhat. As per reports, locals rescued the newborn after hearing sobbing in the midst of the field.
The incident was reported at Seuj Nagar of Kakatigaon locality under the Jorhat District of Assam.
Meanwhile, the infant was admitted to the Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH) for medication.
Interestingly, a similar kind of incident was reported earlier in the month of August this year, where a young couple from Assam's Jorhat district allegedly handed over their newborn baby to an unknown teenager before making a hasty escape.
According to sources, the couple, in a bid to abandon their baby, walked up to a 17-year-old boy whom they found on the road near Baghchung in Lichubari area and handed him the baby. They then quickly left the scene, leaving the teenager stunned.
Unsure what to do, the teenager rushed home along with the baby and narrated the incident to his mother. Both then reached a nearby hospital to get the baby checked, however, they were referred to the Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH).
The teenage boy said that the couple casually asked him to hold the baby and when he did that, the couple hastily left the area, ignoring the boy’s calls.
The incident has greatly stunned the community. Local police have been informed of the incident.