Assam Couple Abandons Newborn In Stranger's Hands, Flees Scene After

In a shocking case of child abandonment, a young couple from Assam's Jorhat district allegedly handed over their newborn baby to an unknown teenager before making a hasty escape.
According to sources, the couple, in a bid to abandon their baby, walked up to a 17-year-old boy whom they found on the road near Baghchung in Lichubari area and handed him the baby. They then quickly left the scene, leaving the teenager stunned.
Unsure what to do, the teenager rushed home along with the baby and narrated the incident to his mother. Both then reached a nearby hospital to get the baby checked, however, they were referred to the Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH).
The teenage boy said that the couple casually asked him to hold the baby and when he did that, the couple hastily left the area, ignoring the boy’s calls.
The incident has greatly stunned the community. Local police have been informed of the incident.