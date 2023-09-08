Air Officer Commanding-In-Chief Inaugurates New ICU & OT Centre at IAF Station Jorhat

Air Marshal SP Dharkar Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command visited Air Force Station Jorhat, a premier transport airbase in Assam on Friday.
He was received by Air Commodore Bhuvan Mathur, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Jorhat and Air Commodore Sunil Agrawal, Air Officer Commanding, 5 Air Force Hospital.
The AOC-in-C was briefed about operational preparedness status of the base along with other related ongoing infrastructure development works.
He also inaugurated the new ICU and OT Centre at 5 Air Force Hospital. During his visit, he inspected various vital installations and formations.
While interacting with Station personnel, he acknowledged their diligence and dedication towards safeguarding national interests. The Air Marshal exhorted all personnel to remain physically fit and mentally agile to undertake all tasks in service to the nation.