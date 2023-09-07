Assam Rifles Reaches Out to 104-Year-Old Gallantry Award Winner Hav Mering in Nagaland

Assam Rifles reaches out to Centenarian Veteran and oldest Gallantry Award winner of Assam Rifles in Nagaland
Assam Rifles reached out to Centenarian Veteran Hav Mering AO, Shaurya Chakra of 3 Assam Rifles, to seek his well-being at Sungratsu village, Nagaland.
Hav Mering AO of 104 years is the oldest Gallantry award winner of Assam Rifles, He was awarded Shaurya Chakra for his gallant act in 1960, by then President, Rajendra Prasad.
Brig Vikram Singh, Cdr 7 Sector alongwith Comdt 12 AR met Hav Mering AO and interacted with his wife and family members on September 4.
Brig Vikram Singh sought well being of the Centenarian Veteran and his family members and presented a hearing aid to Hav Mering AO.
“Meeting the oldest Gallantry award winner of the Force is a matter of pride and honour for every Officer and men of Assam Rifles,” said Brig Vikram Singh in a statement.