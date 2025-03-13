Manipur Overlooked? Shah’s Assam & Mizoram Visit Sparks Questions

Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh aimed a slight dig at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s announcement regarding Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s upcoming three-day visit to Assam and Mizoram beginning March 14.

Advertisment

Raising a pertinent question, Ramesh asked on Thursday why Manipur was not included in Shah’s itinerary, especially given the volatile situation in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Assam Visit

The Assam Chief Minister, earlier during a press conference, laid out a detailed schedule for Shah’s visit:

• March 14 (Night): Shah will arrive in Jorhat and spend the night at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Dergaon.

• March 15 (11 AM): He will inaugurate a newly constructed building at the police academy, envisioned to match the standards of the National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

• Post-inauguration: Shah will proceed to Mizoram, where the Assam Rifles headquarters will be relocated from Aizawl.

• March 15 (Night): He will return to Guwahati’s Koinadhora.

• March 16 (Morning): Shah will attend a meeting of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) in Dotma, Kokrajhar.

• March 16 (Evening): He will convene a meeting at Radisson Blu Hotel, Guwahati, with the Chief Ministers of the Northeast states. The focus will be on implementing the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Justice Code) in the region, with each of the eight states presenting their reports on the subject.

• March 16 (Night): Shah will depart for New Delhi.

Despite the comprehensive schedule, the absence of Manipur from the itinerary raises questions, particularly as the state grapples with persistent unrest and ethnic violence.

Ongoing Turmoil in Manipur and Protests by Meitei Women

Amidst this, Meitei women from three localities in Manipur’s Thongju Assembly Constituency staged a sit-in protest at Thongju Bokul Makhong Village, urging the Union Home Minister to take immediate steps to restore peace in the state. The demonstrators voiced their concerns over the two-year-long turmoil that has left Manipur in a state of uncertainty.

Speaking at the protest, activist Elika Thongam underscored the Meitei community’s commitment to maintaining the state's integrity and unity.

“Many Village Volunteers stepped forward to protect their villages under attack. However, following the Union Home Minister’s directives, they have surrendered most of their weapons to the State Government. Now, protestors are urging the government to arrest these volunteers,” she stated.

The demonstrators further demanded stringent action against those responsible for acts of terrorism and urged the Centre to take punitive measures against individuals defying the Union Home Minister’s directive to reopen free movement routes.

Weapons Surrender and Security Crackdown

Meanwhile, in an attempt to de-escalate tensions, the Manipur Governor had earlier urged all communities to voluntarily surrender looted weapons, extending the deadline until March 6. Although the deadline has passed, reports suggest that residents continue to hand over arms at local police stations and security camps.

As part of heightened security operations, police forces recovered a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and military-grade equipment on Friday. The seizure, conducted in a series of coordinated operations on March 7, 2025, covered multiple districts, including Imphal East, Jiribam, Ukhrul, and Tengnoupal.

Why is Manipur Missing from Shah’s Agenda?

Given the ongoing unrest in Manipur, the exclusion of the state from Amit Shah’s itinerary fuels speculation. While his visit to Assam and Mizoram is packed with key administrative and political engagements, the absence of a direct intervention in Manipur raises concerns about whether the Centre is doing enough to address the crisis.

Is the situation in Manipur being sidelined? Or is a separate plan in place for a future visit? These questions remain unanswered as tensions continue to simmer in the conflict-ridden state.

Also Read: 3.80 Lakh New Houses, Women Loan Scheme, and More: CM Sarma’s Key Updates