Assam: 1 Held In Crime Branch Raid At Jorhat Spa

The Crime Branch of Assam Police on Thursday conducted raids in Jorhat in connection with running illegal prostitution rackets involving helpless young girls.

This comes after major raids were carried out against prostitution and human trafficking rackets run from several spas in Guwahati in the past few days.

According to reports, officials raided a spa in connection with the matter and detained one person from there.

The detained woman was identified as Pallabi Das. Officials informed that she was involved in procuring and supplying young girls as prostitutes to prospective customers.

Earlier this week, several people were arrested in Guwahati in a major operation conducted by the Crime Branch across the city. The operation was jointly executed by the Crime Branch and the Panbazar Women’s Police.

Officials informed that during the operation as many as six people were arrested for their alleged involvement in running prostitution and human trafficking rackets.