Assam: 1 Held In Crime Branch Raid At Jorhat Spa

The Crime Branch of Assam Police on Thursday conducted raids in Jorhat in connection with running illegal prostitution rackets involving helpless young girls.
This comes after major raids were carried out against prostitution and human trafficking rackets run from several spas in Guwahati in the past few days.
According to reports, officials raided a spa in connection with the matter and detained one person from there.
The detained woman was identified as Pallabi Das. Officials informed that she was involved in procuring and supplying young girls as prostitutes to prospective customers.
Earlier this week, several people were arrested in Guwahati in a major operation conducted by the Crime Branch across the city. The operation was jointly executed by the Crime Branch and the Panbazar Women’s Police.
Officials informed that during the operation as many as six people were arrested for their alleged involvement in running prostitution and human trafficking rackets.
Among the arrested spa owners, four were female and two were male owners. They were identified as Mili Sinha, Usha Daimary, Pahi Das, Jaanmoni Das, Chinmoy Sharma and Tanmoy Das.
Several spas across the city were raided in connection with the matter.
Moreover, police rescued 22 young women including the victims of the spas and took them in for questioning for more details, informed officials.
Meanwhile, all of them were taken to a hospital for their medical checkups, police added.
On December 27, Panbazar Police had raided several spas and arrested four people including the owners.
The raids were carried out in Lachit Nagar, Ulubari and Rajgarh areas of Guwahati. Officials said that four spas named Copus, Opera, Aceit, and Envy Me were raided following reports of illegal prostitution and human trafficking rackets being run from these establishments.
During the raids, at least eight young women were rescued, police told reporters.