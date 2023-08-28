Assam: 150 People Fall Sick After Consuming 'Prasad' at Mariani

At least 150 persons were hospitalized after consuming ‘prasad’ at a religious function at Mariani in Assam’s Jorhat district.
According to information received, several people, including women and children, consumed the ‘prasad’ at a ‘Naam Kirtan’ being held at Naksari region in Mariani.
Around 150 persons fell ill after consuming the ‘prasad’ and were subsequently rushed to Naksari Model Hospital, however, all of them were later referred to Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH) for advanced treatment.
Sources informed that the fruits and beans for the preparation of the ‘prasad’ were procured from the shop of one Mantu Agarwal, located in the same region.
Earlier last month, a similar incident was reported wherein 15 people fell Ill in Assam’s Bandardewa after consuming ‘prasad’ at the residence of a person.
The individuals who ate the ‘prasad’ started vomiting later in the day and were admitted Dhalpur and Bholabari hospitals. Three of them were critical and were later referred to Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital.