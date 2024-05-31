Assam: African Swine Fever Outbreak Reported In Jorhat's Naginijan TE

The Naginijan tea estate in Assam's Jorhat was declared an epicenter for the African swine fever virus outbreak by the district administration on Friday after several pigs were found infected there.
The Jorhat district administration took the step after several pigs were tested positive for the presence of the virus. The number 9 line of Naginijan tea estate was earmarked as the epicenter by the authorities.
As a result of the demarcation, several curbs were also put in place including restrictions on selling and exchange of pigs.
According to the information at hand, the Jorhat administration has restricted the pig owners from selling their animals within a 10 kilometer radius of line number 9.
Moreover, owners of pigs were also directed by the authorities to not use the porkers for exchange.
Further details are awaited.