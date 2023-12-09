African Swine Fever In Pigs Detected In Manipur Once Again

African Swine Fever (ASF), a highly contagious transboundary viral disease affecting pigs and a significant threat to pig farmers due to its high mortality rates, has once again been identified in the Imphal West district.
According to an official notification, the state authorities initiated actions based on a laboratory report confirming the ASF outbreak in pigs at specific locations within Imphal West District.
Dr. Johnson Meetei, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Imphal West district, has issued containment measures in response to the confirmed ASF outbreak.
The affected pig farms, particularly those of Akham James Singh in Kangmong Meisnam Leikai, have been declared epicenter areas. A one-kilometer radius around these farms is designated as Infected Zone Areas, while a 10-kilometer radius is marked as Surveillance Zone Areas.
Strict prohibitions have been imposed on the movement and transportation of pigs, whether dead or alive, within these zones. Additionally, the sale of pork and feed, as well as materials that could potentially carry the disease, is forbidden in the infected zone.
The Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department officials are tasked with culling all pigs in the infected zone, following established protocols. Furthermore, equipment, tools, and vehicles used in the farms with pigs, whether infected or suspected, are restricted from movement without adherence to proper protocols in the controlled areas for ASF.
The notice emphasizes that individuals contravening or obstructing competent officers in carrying out their duties under these orders will be deemed guilty of an offense punishable by law. Notably, on October 25, 2023, containment measures were also imposed in the Imphal East district following the confirmation of an ASF outbreak.