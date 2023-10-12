Assam CM Inaugurates High-Performance Sports Training Centre in Jorhat

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the sports centre will be the latest addition to building high-quality sports infrastructure in the state. While appreciating the support of OIL and NRL, he reiterated that the centre at Jorhat will bring about qualitative improvement in the sporting landscape of the state.

The event was also graced by Smt Ajanta Neog, Minister of Finance, Women & Child Development, Assam; Shri Topon Kumar Gogoi, Member of Parliament, Jorhat; Shri Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Shri Hitendra Nath Goswami, MLA, Jorhat; Rupjyoti Kurmi, MLA, Mariani; Dr. Ranjit Rath, CMD OIL & Chairman NRL; Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, MD, NRL;Ms. Pooja Suri, Independent Director, OIL and Shri Atindra Roychoudhury, RCE, OIL.