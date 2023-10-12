Assam CM Inaugurates High-Performance Sports Training Centre in Jorhat

In a bid to enhance the sports infrastructure in the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the first-of-its-kind High-Performance Sports Training Centre and Rehabilitation Centre in Jorhat on Thursday.
The sports training and rehabilitation centre was constructed at the cost of Rs. 23.78 crore at Jorhat Stadium with a joint initiative of the Government of Assam, Abhinav Futuristics, OIL and NRL.
The centre will provide support for athletes of Assam through scientific assessment, physiotherapy and rehabilitation. It will help in conditioning and training of athletes to ensure their mental and physical well-being through the use of advanced equipment for data-driven assessment and training.
The centre will have various labs such as Motion analysis lab, Gait and biometrics lab, Para-athletes performance lab, Biomechanics and postural lab and others.
Meanwhile, the centre will provide the following facilities:
High-Performance Sports Training
Injury management
Physiological and Biomechanical assessment
Nutritional assessment and support
Psychological assessment and support
Recovery services like Cryotherapy, HBOT and Massage therapy among others
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the sports centre will be the latest addition to building high-quality sports infrastructure in the state. While appreciating the support of OIL and NRL, he reiterated that the centre at Jorhat will bring about qualitative improvement in the sporting landscape of the state.
The event was also graced by Smt Ajanta Neog, Minister of Finance, Women & Child Development, Assam; Shri Topon Kumar Gogoi, Member of Parliament, Jorhat; Shri Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Shri Hitendra Nath Goswami, MLA, Jorhat; Rupjyoti Kurmi, MLA, Mariani; Dr. Ranjit Rath, CMD OIL & Chairman NRL; Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, MD, NRL;Ms. Pooja Suri, Independent Director, OIL and Shri Atindra Roychoudhury, RCE, OIL.
It may be mentioned that on March 30, the Assam Government signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with at least three companies to establish high-performance sports training and rehabilitation centres in two cities of the state.
The other high-performance sports training and rehabilitation centre will be established in Guwahati.
While addressing the event, CM Sarma had said, “Sports have become highly competitive in our country. Only one who knows the technique and has physical fitness will be able to win any race of competition.”
He said, “We have given maximum focus on how to run the centre. So, in this entire project, we have also included a five-years contract for running the centre. It will be outsourced and AFL will run both the high-performance training centre for five years.”
