Assam CRPF Jawan Who Died of Cardiac Arrest in Kashmir Cremated At His Native Village

The mortal remains of the deceased CRPF jawan Tankeshwar Das was brought to his home at Natunmati locality in Jorhat’s Mariani on Saturday.
As per reports, the mortal remains of the jawan were airlifted in a chartered flight from Kashmir's Anantnag district to Jorhat.
After the mortal remains of the jawan were brought to native place, a solemn atmosphere prevailed at his Mariani abode.
It has come to the fore that the deceased CRPF jawan Tankeshwar is survived by his parents, younger sister and 7-month pregnant wife whom he married a year back.
Tankeshwar’s final rites were performed at Kharikotia in Titabar with full state honours.
According to an earlier report, CRPF Jawan Tankeshwar died of a cardiac arrest in Kashmir on Friday.
As per sources, on Friday, Das was admitted to a hospital in Kashmir after he suffered heart failure. Though he was hospitalized, he unfortunately died in the hospital. He joined the CRPF in the year 2013.
It may also be mentioned that, a BSF jawan hailing from Assam also died of cardiac arrest in Odisha’s Koraput camp, reports emerged on Thursday.
The deceased jawan identified as Gokul Singha was a resident of Kakaragaon of Assam’s Chirang district. He was just 33.
As per the reports, the jawan breathed his last while on duty at Koraput camp.