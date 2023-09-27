Assam: Cylinder Blast Triggers House Fire During Puja Ceremony In Jorhat

Two houses were reduced to ashes after a massive fire broke out triggered by a cylinder blast at a locality in Assam’s Jorhat district.
The incident was reported from Kamlabari Village at Na Ali area, sources informed, adding that the two houses belonged to one Debashish Rajkowa.
According to information received, a cylinder exploded during a puja ceremony at one of the houses, following which a fire broke out and spread to the house in the vicinity.
Fortunately, no injury or casualty was reported, however, both the houses were completely gutted.
Fire tenders reached the scene after receiving information and were able to bring the fire under control.