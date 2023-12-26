Assam DGP Orders Inquiry into Alleged Suicidal Death of Youth Amid Torture Allegations

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Tuesday ordered an inquiry about the alleged suicidal death of one Dipankar Gogoi alias Tiseng of Titabar in Jorhat.
This comes after a group of five youths who had been picked up by the Assam police for their alleged involvement in the Jorhat grenade blast, of late and were allegedly tortured physically and mentally.
Thus, unable to bear the embarrassment, the aforementioned youth allegedly took an extreme step, informed sources.
According to reports, the family members of the deceased youth alleged that Dipankar had been tortured for the past few days on suspicion of his involvement in the grenade blast incident.
The lifeless body of the youth was found hanging to a tree nearby the tea garden, situated at the backyard of his residence in Titabar.
Meanwhile, the DGP has confirmed that the enquiry will be conducted by IGP Eastern Range into the incident, including the procedural part, analysing the CCTV footage of police station, contents of report of medical examination at the time of release after questioning etc.
“Assam Police remains committed to follow procedures as laid down in law while taking action against criminal and terrorist activities,” added the Assam DGP in a tweet.