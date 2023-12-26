ULFA Set to Sign Landmark Accord on Dec 29, Confirms ULFA's Foreign Secretary

The much-awaited United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) accord is set to be signed on December 29 (Friday) at 5 p.m. in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.
This announcement was confirmed on Tuesday by ULFA's foreign secretary, Sasha Chaudhury, and the organization's secretary, Anup Chetia, who led the final round of negotiations since yesterday.
Other leaders of the ULFA are expected to arrive in New Delhi this evening and the day after, along with some indigenous tribal leaders.
This landmark accord, celebrated as pivotal among Assam's agreements, promises to surpass previous pacts, emphasizing an unprecedented economic stimulus and robust protections for indigenous communities. However, the specifics of the accord are still undisclosed.
The separatist ULFA was formed in April 1979 following an agitation against undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh (formerly East Pakistan). It splintered into two factions in February 2011, with the ArabindaRajkhowa-led faction renouncing violence and agreeing to unconditional talks with the government. Paresh Baruah, leading the other faction renamed as ULFA-Independent, opposes the talks.
The pro-talks faction has demanded constitutional and political reforms to safeguard the identity and resources of Assam’s indigenous people, including their land rights. In April, the Union government presented a draft agreement. A previous round of talks between the two sides took place in Delhi in August.
The Peace Talks commenced in 2011 when the ULFA presented a 12-point charter of demands as proposed by a national convention of Assam's civil society. Sources closely involved in the negotiations confirm that the conclusive draft of the peace agreement, undergoing meticulous scrutiny by the Union Government, is poised for year-end ratification.
Critical elements of this impending accord encompass extensive provisions addressing Assam's economic resurgence, resolution of delimitation concerns, steadfast reinforcement of indigenous rights, and rectification of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
However, the anti-talk faction of ULFA, led by Paresh Barua, has recently attempted a resurgence with skirmishes and attempted bombings—an apparent final effort, perceived by security forces and intelligence communities, to disrupt the impending accord.
Operating from northern Myanmar with limited support, Barua's dissent has echoed through Assam's media channels. Yet, the stage seems set for a historic reconciliation as the region prepares for a new era of peace and prosperity.