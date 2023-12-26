ULFA Set to Sign Landmark Accord on Dec 29, Confirms ULFA's Foreign Secretary

The separatist ULFA was formed in April 1979 following an agitation against undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh (formerly East Pakistan). It splintered into two factions in February 2011, with the ArabindaRajkhowa-led faction renouncing violence and agreeing to unconditional talks with the government. Paresh Baruah, leading the other faction renamed as ULFA-Independent, opposes the talks.