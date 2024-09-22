Assam Doctor Halts Ambulance with Injured Children, Threatens Staff with Knife

In a shocking incident in Jorhat, an ambulance carrying two injured children was halted in a designated walking zone, leading to a confrontation with a prominent local eye doctor, Dr. Narayan Bordoloi.
Reports indicate that Dr. Bordoloi brandished a knife in an attempt to attack the ambulance staff during the altercation.
The incident unfolded when the ambulance staff, explaining their emergency situation, requested the doctor to allow them passage. “The doctor stopped us in the walking zone. We told him that we have two patients in the ambulance, but he insisted we couldn't move it,” one staff member stated.
Another individual claimed that Dr. Bordoloi had a history of similar disruptive behaviour.
Concerns were expressed about the doctor’s mental state, considering his prominent role at a private eye hospital in Jorhat. A staff member from the Department of Tribal Affairs (Plain), who was in the ambulance, questioned, “How can he stop an ambulance in the middle of the road?” highlighting the urgency of their situation as they were on their way to Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH).
In response to the incident, a case has been registered at the Jorhat police station for obstructing public servants on duty.