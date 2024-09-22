Assam: Man Arrested After Setting Wife on Fire for "Not Bearing a Son"

In a tragic incident in Uttar Krishnapur, Aulia Bazar area of Silchar, Rukan Uddin Barbhuiya has been accused of burning his wife, Mehjabin Laskar, to death for not being able to give birth to a son.
According to reports, Barbhuiya allegedly poured petrol on Mehjabin’s body, leading to her death. The family of the deceased has lodged a complaint at Silchar Sadar police station, resulting in the arrest of Rukan Uddin.
Mehjabin's parents claim that "on August 23, 2020, Mehjabin of Madhurbond in Silchar got married socially to Rukan Uddin Barbhuiya of Aulia Bazar." They allege that Mehjabin gave birth to a daughter a year after their marriage, after which Rukan reportedly began to torture her. Mehjabin later had two more daughters, and according to her family, "for not giving birth to a son, Rukan Uddin tortured Mehjabin physically and mentally."
The situation escalated when Rukan’s parents informed Mehjabin about his intention to marry again, she firmly opposed the second marriage, which led to intensified torture from her husband.
Last Tuesday morning, Mehjabin’s father received distressing news from Rukan Uddin's house that she had been admitted to the ICU of Silchar Medical College Hospital due to severe burn injuries. Upon arrival, her family found that Mehjabin had succumbed to her injuries.
Mehjabin's family alleges that "none of her husband's family were present at the hospital at the time," raising further suspicions about the circumstances surrounding her death. Additionally, they reported that gold ornaments worth over Rs 1.5 lakh were stolen during the post-mortem process, compounding their grief during this tragic time.