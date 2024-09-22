Assam: Man Arrested After Setting Wife on Fire for "Not Bearing a Son"

Mehjabin's parents claim that "on August 23, 2020, Mehjabin of Madhurbond in Silchar got married socially to Rukan Uddin Barbhuiya of Aulia Bazar." They allege that Mehjabin gave birth to a daughter a year after their marriage, after which Rukan reportedly began to torture her. Mehjabin later had two more daughters, and according to her family, "for not giving birth to a son, Rukan Uddin tortured Mehjabin physically and mentally."