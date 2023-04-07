Assam: Four Held With 386 ATM Cards, Cash In Morigaon

Assam police on Thursday night arrested four persons who were in possession of 386 ATM cards along with other objectionable items in Morigaon district.

Acting on specific information, a team of Morigaon police set up a Naka checking in different places of the district and intercepted a four-wheeler vehicle.

During checking, the police recovered 386 ATM cards of Central Bank of India along with cash of Rs 40,925, five mobile phones, two calculators and other incriminating documents from the possession.

We also detained the vehicle. During preliminary investigation, we found that they had withdrawn some money by using some ATM cards. We have apprehended four persons. Our investigation is on," Samiran Baishya, Additional Superintendent of Police of Morigaon district said.

Last month, Morigaon police seized a large amount of SIM cards and apprehended one suspected cyber-criminal in connection to it.

A total of 438 SIM cards were seized during a raid that was conducted at a house located at Moirabari area of the district.

A team of police conducted the raid based on specific information and made the seizure.

The arrested individual has been identified as Mafiqul Islam.

In December last year, Morigaon police apprehended two dreaded cyber criminals and seized a large amount of objectionable items from their possession.

The arrested duo was identified as Abdul Ajiz and Abdul Mazit. They were nabbed during an operation conducted based on intelligence inputs.

During the search, police recovered a total of 262 sim cards, 31 ATM cards, 9 pancards, 8 voter ID cards, and one cheque book.

Police also recovered a printer, five mobile phones, two laptops and a Wifi device from their possession.

It is learned that the duo, who are siblings, carried out illegal cyber activities from their residence located at Mikirbheta area of the district.