Assam: Husband-Wife Duo Campaigns Together for Panchayat Polls in Teok, Draws Public Attention

As political parties ramp up preparations for the upcoming panchayat elections, a unique campaign has caught the eye of voters in the newly formed Pub Teok Gaon Panchayat under the Mariani constituency. A husband-wife duo, both contesting from the same political party, have launched a joint door-to-door campaign, garnering widespread public interest.

Advertisment

Venish Das is contesting as the member candidate of Pub Teok Gaon Panchayat representing the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), while his wife, Pooja Das, is running for the ward member position from Ward No. 10 of the same panchayat and party.

The couple’s united approach to campaigning has not only turned heads but also sparked conversations among local voters. Their grassroots outreach efforts are being seen as a refreshing example of family-driven participation in the democratic process.

Supporting the duo is Venish Das’s mother, who has actively joined the campaign, lending both moral and logistical support. With three members of the same family hitting the campaign trail, the scene in Pub Teok reflects the rising enthusiasm and engagement ahead of the panchayat polls in Assam.

Also Read: Cash-for-Tickets, Sabotage Claims Rock Assam Congress; Inquiry Panel Formed