Cash-for-Tickets, Sabotage Claims Rock Assam Congress; Inquiry Panel Formed

In the wake of serious allegations of corruption, internal sabotage, and misconduct related to the upcoming Panchayat elections in Assam, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has constituted a three-member Investigation Committee to probe the charges against party members.

APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah issued an official order on Saturday, announcing the formation of the panel, which will be led by former Union Minister Paban Singh Ghatowar. The committee also includes former legislator RP Sarmahm and APCC vice-president Bobbeeta Sharma.

“In light of serious allegations pertaining to corruption, internal sabotage, and misconduct during the recent panchayat elections, the APCC views these charges with the utmost gravity,” Borah stated in the order. “Upholding our commitment to transparency, accountability, and internal discipline, the Party has resolved to ensure that those found guilty face exemplary consequences.”

The move comes following directives from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary In-charge, Jitendra Singh. The panel has been tasked with thoroughly investigating all complaints received by the party, including irregularities in ticket distribution, allegations of cash-for-ticket deals, unopposed victories facilitated for rival candidates, unexplained withdrawal of nominations, and other anti-party activities.

According to Borah, the committee has the authority to summon any party member, whether accused or not, to provide testimony. He said that appearing before the committee will take priority over all campaign-related duties.

The committee has been given a deadline of May 7 to submit its report.

The Assam Panchayat elections will be conducted in two phases. The first phase is scheduled for May 2 across 14 districts, while the second phase will take place on May 7 in the remaining 13 districts. The last date for filing nominations was April 11, and the counting of votes will be held on May 11.

