Assam: 'Husori Troupe' Allegedly Humiliated and Assaulted in Jorhat

In a shocking incident from the culturally rich city of Jorhat, a 'Husori troupe' comprising young boys and girls was allegedly humiliated and assaulted by a host family after being invited to perform Bihu dance at a residence in the Pulibor area.

Sources revealed that the troupe had travelled from Sivasagar following an invitation from a local resident. However, what was meant to be a festive cultural evening reportedly turned violent, with the group facing not only physical assault but also verbal humiliation from the very beginning.

The matter came to public attention after a formal complaint was lodged at the ISBT Patrol Post later that night. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

The episode has sparked outrage among local residents and cultural bodies, who have condemned the alleged mistreatment and called for immediate and strict action. Police officials have assured that a thorough probe is underway to uncover the full details of the incident.

