Assam: Student Leader on the Run After Alleged Rape of Minor Girl

Amid growing concerns over violence against women in the country, another such shocking incident has surfaced. This time, a leader of the Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS) has been accused of allegedly raping a minor girl in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.
According to sources, the accused, identified as Wasim Akram, allegedly lured a class 10 student into a relationship before allegedly raping her.
Akram, who holds the position of General Secretary within SMSS, hails from Ahmedpur Gaon in the Bihpuria subdivision. SMSS is the student unit of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS).
A case has been registered against Akram at the Bihpuria police station. Currently, he is on the run, and a manhunt has been launched by the police to apprehend him.
Earlier yesterday, angry locals thrashed a man in Assam’s Biswanath Chariali after he allegedly tried to molest a young woman.
The incident occurred at the Nilpur tea estate in the Biswanath Chariali in the evening hours at around 7 pm when the victim was returning from work. Taking advantage of the darkness, the accused, initially passed explicit comments at the girl.
When she tried to escape without paying heed to it, the accused, identified as Krishna Basowar, touched her inappropriately. However, the woman ran from the scene and upon finding people around, narrated her ordeal to them.
Angered by the incident, the local residents came out in numbers and thrashed the accused and handed him over to the police. His family members also beat him up after coming to know about his deeds.