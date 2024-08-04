Assam: Jorhat BJP Leader Suspended Amid Allegations of Anti-Disciplinary Activities

In a significant political development, Manoj Kumar Mahanta from Jorhat has been suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with immediate effect. The suspension order was issued by the state president of BJP Assam Pradesh, Bhabesh Kalita, on August 3, 2024.
The decision comes in light of serious allegations against Mahanta, accusing him of indulging in anti-disciplinary activities that have tarnished the party’s image in both the media and social media platforms.
“The suspension reflects the party’s firm stance on maintaining discipline and upholding its values, signaling that any actions contrary to the party’s principles will be met with strict consequences,” the suspension letter reads.
The BJP has not provided further details regarding the specific nature of the allegations. However, the swift action underscores the party’s commitment to addressing internal issues and preserving its public image.