Assam: Jorhat Police Seize Heroin Worth Over Rs 1 Cr, Peddler Held

Jorhat Police in Assam apprehended a narcotics peddler and seized heroin worth over Rs 1 crore in a major drug bust on Monday.
A raid was carried out based on secret information at a rented space in Choladhara ward number 14 in Jorhat town where the drugs were found inside soap cases kept in a bag, according to an independent witness.
The witness said, "At around 3 pm today, I received a call from the police that they will carry a raid against narcotics. All top officials including the officer in-charge of Jorhat district police station and the SP were present. The police broke the lock to enter the house and carry out a search operation."
"During the search, the officials found 50 soap cases filled with the drugs. The police informed that it was heroin. According to them, the seizure weighed 597 grams and is worth close to Rs 1 crore 20 lakh. The items were sealed and taken by the police," he added.
Meanwhile, the police have apprehended one person in connection with the matter. He was identified as Baba Hazarika.
Further details are awaited.