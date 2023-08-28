Assam: Laborer Succumbs to Injuries in Jorhat Tea Factory Incident

The labourer who sustained critical injuries while working at a tea factory in Assam’s Jorhat district succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning.
The deceased, identified as Bhaskar Mahanti, breathed his last at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) while undergoing treatment after sustaining grievous injuries.
On August 22, Bhaskar was engaged in the regular duty of unloading fresh tea leaves brought from the gardens at the Tyroon Tea Factory in Titabor. He then went up to the area where the CTC machine was installed. The labourer’s right leg reportedly got stuck in the machine which led to the tragic incident.
He was then rushed to the JMCH for immediate medical attention.
Meanwhile, the factory workers had alleged that no proper safety kits were provided to them by the authorities while working inside the factory premises.