Labourer Grievously Injured While Working at Tea Factory in Assam’s Jorhat
In a tragic incident that occurred at the Tyroon Tea Factory in Jorhat district of Assam, a labourer sustained critical injuries while working in the factory.
As per information, the injured labourer has been identified as Bhaskar Manki.
As per reports, Bhaskar was engaged in the regular duty of unloading fresh tea leaves brought from the gardens at the Tyroon Tea Factory in Jorhat’s Titabor. He then went up to the area where the CTC machine was installed. The labourer’s right leg reportedly got stuck in the machine which led to the tragic incident.
The labourer was immediately shifted to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for treatment. He is currently in a stable condition, reports said.
Meanwhile, the factory workers have alleged that no proper safety kits are provided to them by the authorities while working inside the factory premises.