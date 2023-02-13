Assam: Leopard Found Dead In Mariani

The carcass of an adult leopard was recovered from a tea estate at Mariani under Assam’s Jorhat district on Monday.

Sources said that the carcass of the feline was recovered from a drain adjacent to Naginijan tea estate in Mariani.

The leopard was first spotted by the owner of tea estate, after which he informed authorities.

Later, forest officials reached the spot and recovered the carcass for post-mortem.

The cause of its death is yet to be established.

Earlier last month, a leopard which had been causing menace in Assam’s Jorhat died while undergoing treatment following complications due to tranquilization.

The leopard was undergoing treatment at Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation And Conservation (CWRC) in Kaziranga after he was tranquilized after 24 hours of search in Chenijan.

However, he succumbed to his injuries.

It may be mentioned that at least 15 people, including three forest staff were injured after the leopard unleashed a reign of terror at a neighourhood in the district.