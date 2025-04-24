Tragedy Strikes in Khutapara, Chapar: 14-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Stream

In a heart-wrenching incident reported from Khutapara in Chapar, Dhubri, a 14-year-old boy tragically lost his life after falling into a stream. The deceased has been identified as Wasarkoni, son of Moinul Islam, a resident of Haldibari village under Chapar Police Station.

According to sources, the young boy had come to the Khutapara area to graze cattle. At some point, he accidentally slipped and fell into a nearby stream. Locals witnessed the child struggling in the water and immediately raised an alarm.

Despite being rushed to Chapar Civil Hospital, doctors declared him dead. Following the incident, police from Chapar Police Station reached the site and sent the body for post-mortem examination to Dhubri Medical College & Hospital. The tragic incident has cast a pall of gloom over the entire region, leaving the local community in mourning.

In another tragic incident in Hauz village of Dhakuakhana, a young child named Debashish Das died after accidentally falling into a pond near his home while playing. The sudden incident has left the village in shock, plunging the grieving family and residents into deep sorrow.

Local police have sent both bodies for post-mortem examinations. The back-to-back drownings have brought sorrow and alarm to their respective communities.