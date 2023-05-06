Assam Man Commits Suicide After College Girl Uploads Their Intimate Video On Porn Site

Sources said that the girl is accused of allegedly entrapping the elderly man and having sexual intercourse with him, the video of which she had uploaded on a porn site.

The accused girl, identified as Darshana Bharali, had secretly recorded the act on her mobile phone and allegedly uploaded it on a porn site. The video then went viral in the locality, prompting the elderly man to take the extreme step as he couldn't bear the shame that it brought to his family, sources informed.

It is learned that the girl had previously entrapped several men, had physical relations with them, and uploaded their private videos on porn websites.

The incident has caused a massive stir in the area with the deceased’s family demanding strict punishment against the accused girl.

Local police arrested the accused girl soon after and lodged a case against her under relevant sections.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.