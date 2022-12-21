Assam: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Jorhat

A massive fire broke out at Marwari Thakurbari in Assam’s Jorhat on Wednesday night in which several cylinders exploded one after another causing the fire to spread.

According to reports, the fire broke out at a business establishment. Efforts are on to douse the fire, however the massive flames have not been brought under control yet.

At least eight residential dwellings have been gutted in the fire so far, causing damages worth in lakhs. Reports stated that a three- storeyed building situated right behind the business establishment where the fire broke out, was also gutted.

The situation has turned grim with the fire still raging and several establishments and residences in the business hub in danger.

Meanwhile, all the residents have been safely evacuated, though the fire is yet to be brought under control.