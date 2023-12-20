Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika Treated for Tonsillitis at JMCH

Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika was treated at Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH) after having tonsillitis symptoms such as enlarged tonsils, painful throat, difficulty swallowing, and tender lymph nodes on the sides of the neck.
The minister who was here at Jorhat's Titabar to attend a BJP party meeting was rushed to JMCH as per the protocols.
Speaking to the media, Medical Superintendent, JMCH, Purnima Barua said, “The minister had some signs and symptoms of tonsillitis. He was having difficulty due to a sore throat. Thus, he was treated by Dr. Hiranya Prova Saikia, HOD, ENT at JMCH today. There is nothing to worry about, he is fine. He has been prescribed medicines and voice rest for a few days.”