Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika Treated for Tonsillitis at JMCH

Speaking to the media, Medical Superintendent, JMCH, Purnima Barua said, “The minister had some signs and symptoms of tonsillitis. He was having difficulty due to a sore throat. Thus, he was treated by Dr. Hiranya Prova Saikia, HOD, ENT at JMCH today. There is nothing to worry about, he is fine. He has been prescribed medicines and voice rest for a few days.”