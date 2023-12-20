No Vacancies in BJP for Political Leaders from Other Parties Seeking Tickets: Pijush Hazarika

Speaking to the media, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika said, “Many leaders from the Congress party are expected to join us very soon. There are no open seats in the BJP or any of its allies, including the AGP, UPPL, and Gana Sakti parties. We already have MLAs and MPs on the seats, and we also have plausible candidates where there is a gap, so dealing with such persons seeking tickets is unnecessary. Our party is running out of room. Those who desire to work for the state and the people but are dissatisfied with the Congress party are welcome to join us.”