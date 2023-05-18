Assam: Missing Warning Sign Leads To ONGC Employee's Death In Teok

In a tragic incident, the driver of a car lost his life after driving the vehicle into the Jagduar River in Assam’s Teok, reports emerged on Thursday.
As per initial reports, the incident took place due to a lack of warning signs with expansion works underway for the four-lane project. While traveling on national highway 37, the driver went straight and fell into the river as there were no warning signs placed.
According to information received, the deceased was identified as Bhaskar Jyoti Barman, a resident of Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam. He was an employee of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).
The incident took place last night while he was reportedly traveling to Jorhat in his Toyota Etios car which had registration number AS 06 P 9587. With no warning signs present, he drove straight into the Jagduar River near Teok in the Jorhat district.
Locals were able to recover the body from inside the car, visuals of which have emerged. The cause of death is suspected to be drowning. However, further details will emerge in due investigation.
Earlier, in a shocking incident that came to light in Assam’s Jorhat district, the body of a missing youth was found on April 21.
The deceased has been identified as Abinash Saikia, who went missing on March 5. His decomposed body was found from a hut behind his own house at No. 2 Bamungaon in Jorhat’s Kenduguri locality.
The police were informed, and they rushed to the spot to recover the body. The investigation is still underway, and the police are trying to ascertain the cause of death. According to sources, the body was found in a decomposed state, indicating that the youth had been dead for quite some time.
Abinash Saikia was a student of Jagannath Barooah College in Jorhat, and his sudden demise shocked the college fraternity.