Assam-Nagaland Border: Naga Miscreants Create Terror in Mariani

Tensed situation prevails again in Assam-Nagaland border on Thursday created terror at Mariani as a few armed Naga miscreants threatened to kill a small tea worker if he doesn’t leave the area along the border.
The armed Naga miscreants threatened the tea worker, indentified as Asim Gogoi asking him to leave the area and if he doesn’t leave then they would shoot him with their weapons.
The incident left the people living in the area in panic situation to live under threat.
This is not the first time that such a situation has occurred along the border areas that Assam share with the other Northeastern states.
Earlier on April 22, a day after Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to resolve the long-standing border dispute, which has been an issue for over five decades, panic gripped along the border after unidentified miscreants resorted to blank firing in the Rampur locality.
A patrolling team of the Assam forest department were allegedly attacked, abused and misbehaved by the miscreants in the border region.
The forest guards were driven out by the miscreants carrying arms.