Assam: Newborn Found Abandoned Near Girls Hostel In Jorhat

In a heart-wrenching discovery, a newborn baby was found abandoned on the streets of Assam's Jorhat district on Monday night.
According to sources, two women found the infant on a sidewalk near Devicharan Barua Girls College on AT Road. The baby, found behind the girls' hostel, was alive at the time.
The women immediately informed the police, who arrived shortly and took the baby to a hospital for medical care.
The community has been deeply disturbed by this act, questioning how anyone could abandon a newborn in such a manner.
An investigation into the incident is currently underway.